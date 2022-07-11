Vandals target Red Raven Espresso Parlor, FBI may investigate

FARGO (KVRR) – One of the operators of a Fargo coffee shop says she will ask the FBI to investigate a weekend vandalism incident as a hate crime.

A co-operator of the Red Raven Espresso Parlor she believes a white nationalist group is responsible for painting “nationalist” messages on the outside of the building.

She says the graffiti was “not outright” racist, but says it included references to “conquered land” and other messages tied to white nationalism. She says the group also placed stickers in the courtyard area.

The graffiti was discovered at around 1:00 p.m. Sunday. A group of supporters, including some NDSU students, heard about the incident and covered the graffiti with a hand-painted mural.

Fargo police were not contacted about the incident, but the business plans to file a report with the FBI.

The Red Raven recently lost its lease and is currently closed. They hope to announce a new location soon.