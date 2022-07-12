Amazon Prime Day Has Local Facilities Ramping Up Deliveries

Since 2015 the company has offered major discounts up to 70 percent on items for shoppers over two days.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s Amazon Prime Day in 20 countries!

An Amazon spokesperson tells us their production volume at the warehouse in Fargo and center in West Fargo will be up 30% over the next two days.

Each facility will see 15,000 packages shipped out to people in the community and others around the country.

They say some hot items being ordered are: Halo View, the iRobot Roomba and the 23andMe DNA ancestry kit.

“What we do here at Amazon is we prep for this day for months in advance, to make sure we have all the products in our warehouses so that when you guys hit click they’ll get to your door step as quick as we can possibly get them to you,” said Scott Seroka, Regional Spokesperson for Amazon.

According to Amazon reps they shipped 250 million items worldwide during Prime Day in 2021.