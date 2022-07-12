Friday Deadline For Flooding Damage Assessments in Polk County

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friday is the deadline in Polk County, Minnesota to turn in flood damage assessments.

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials are requesting the information.

They want to know about damages to private property due to flooding from April 22nd to now.

The worst of the damages occurred in Crookston, Fisher and East Grand Forks.

Flooding also affected many other areas throughout the county.

It has not yet been determined if federal assistance will be made available.

You can contact the Polk County Emergency Manager for more information.