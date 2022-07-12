Moorhead man given “MoorHeart Award” for spreading positivity by waving to drivers

Moorhead City Council and Mayor Shelly Carlson present John Cunningham with the "MoorHeart Award."

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)- John Cunningham is dedicating his life to inspiring others through positivity.

“Oh, I believe that someone like John is just going to be a light for the city to see and to understand you know what, to be thankful themselves you know,” said Pastor Thomas Hanson, Christian Fellowship Ministries International.

Cunningham has been coming out daily to wave at drivers and bring positivity to drivers and pedestrians outside of Eventide in Moorhead, where he’s lived for three years now.

People come up and share their stories on how his spirit has lifted them and impacted their lives.

“I learned years ago to appreciate everything because I spent two years on my back, able to blink my eyes and that was it,” said John Cunningham, who was presented MoorHeart Award.

Fifteen years ago, complications from diabetes caused serious complications to Cunningham’s mobility.

“I was paralyzed from head to toe and my wife just about, just about died along with me,” said Cunningham.

Through physical therapy, he regained movement in his upper body.

He says positivity is his bread and butter in life and that he’s using this second chance to bring positivity to others.

“People love him; he’s found a way to give back to his community. I’m so thankful that people in this community have recognized him for his absolute story of a miracle,” said Hanson.

“God, people don’t realize some of the little things in life that you learn to respect and it makes it fun. You know doing what we’re doing right now. You interviewing me, you know 10 years ago I wouldn’t have imagined this. To be recognized as a positive person that is great,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham plans to continue waving to traffic daily as long as he can.