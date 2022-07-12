Moorhead to work on infrastructure upgrades to combat climate change

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Moorhead announce a $100,000 investment to prepare the city for climate change and extreme weather.

The grant will be used to protect Moorhead from increased rains and floods.

It identifies specific buildings, roads and other crucial infrastructure that are at highest risk of failing due to flooding.

Another project includes infrastructure upgrades to protect low-income communities from floods.

“Our state is becoming warmer and wetter. We are seeing more frequent damaging storms and losing our coldest winter temperatures. These impacts pose destructive challenges to communities across Minnesota and we must act now to prepare our communities and landscapes for changes that are already underway and that we know are unavoidable,” says MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.

In a survey by the MPCA, 42% of Minnesota communities report the need of additional funding and infrastructure upgrades to address climate change.