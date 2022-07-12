Wrigley will personally oversee investigation of police-involved shooting in Fargo

Drew Wrigley

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will personally oversee the investigation into the shooting death of a Jamestown man by Fargo police officer Adan O’Brien.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the case at the request of Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

“We believe that Fargo Police can make an assessment objectively but I agree with the request and we were glad to go along with that,” Wrigley said. “BCI is actively involved in everything to do with that case – all the physical evidence, all the testimonial evidence, they’ve meeting with all the people who participated and were there, etc.”

The brother of 28-year-old Shane Netterville says the family has been given very little information about the shooting. Several activists who gathered outside City Hall and attended the City Commission meeting are demanding that dash and body camera footage be released. Zibolski says that will likely happen once the investigation is complete, the timeline for which was not made clear.

Wrigley said Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has also asked the Attorney General’s office to review the results of the investigation and determine whether the shooting was justified.

O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, is on paid administrative leave.