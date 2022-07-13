Local Coaching Ties and Time On Visits Helped Moorhead’s Davis Pick Washington

Defensive Tackle was three-star recruit

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The first time Elinneus Davis went to Seattle for his official visit to Washington, he’d never been on a plane before..

“I was definitely scared because it was also raining too so I thought the plane was going to slide all over the place but I had someone there to help me through it and to be honest,” Davis said. “It was awesome.”

It was all worth the scare. Once Davis arrived on campus, he could see his future was there.

“Definitely the view from the player lounge to the field then in the background the whole time is the mountains and it was literally the most gorgeous thing ever,” Davis said.

Besides the scenic views, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his defensive staff have many upper Midwest ties having played at the University of Sioux Falls, something Davis thought was the cherry on top.

“They’re new but have that experience too. A D-Line coach in Aaron Donald played in college. Has that experience,” Davis said. “On top of that education wise, it’s a top school in the country and their schemes of the defense too is awesome. I feel exactly what they’re playing for. A pac-12 championship and a national championship. That’s everyone’s goal if you’re playing in college.”

Davis was a three-star recruit, narrowing his offers down from three finalists, Minnesota, Iowa State and the Huskies. He has one more year left with the Spuds, coming off a junior season with 53 tackles and multiple sacks.

It doesn’t matter what conference it is. I’m just going to play football and just so blessed to be in this position.”