Webb telescope could show signs of life in next decade

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The newly released images from NASA’s James Webb Telescope has space fans excited for what’s to come.

The images show the farthest we can see of the universe, featuring the formation of stars, dying stars and spirals of galaxies. A professor at MSUM says NASA has worked on the Webb telescope for decades, launching more than a decade behind schedule.

They learned a lesson from the Hubble telescope about testing before sending them out to space.

Scientists are bracing for more discoveries on the way.

“The good thing is, I think, images. That’s gonna be the amazing thing. We’re gonna see amazing images in the next decade but we may also actually have the ability to detect life around other planets. That would be, I think the big prize they would get if they can pull that off with this telescope,” says Dr. Juan Cabanela, a professor of Physics and Astronomy at MSUM.

He adds NASA will likely study light emissions and other radiation to determine the distance of those galaxies.