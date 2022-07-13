West Nile Virus Found In Pool of Mosquitoes in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — West Nile Virus has been found in a pool of mosquitoes just collected in Grand Forks.

The mosquito that is most common for transmitting the virus is most active just before sundown and into the early morning hours.

You can help reduce your risk of getting bitten by using an insect repellent that contains DEET, limiting outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active or wear long pants and long‐sleeved shirts when possible.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

Less than one percent of infected people may develop a serious illness.