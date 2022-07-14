45th Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair opens

The annual street fair is held Thursday, Friday and Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Rain or shine, the 45th Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair opens with food, clothes and live music.

More than 200 artists, 30 food vendors, petting zoos, face painting and pop-up prairies showcase some of the activities at this year’s fair. It’s the largest, free outdoor event in North Dakota spanning eight blocks from Main Avenue North through 7th Avenue along Broadway.

Many made the best of day one despite the rainfall.

“The setup was pretty awesome even though there wasn’t too much action going on because of mother nature but we’re here and trying to do the best that we can,” says Lo Tonya Clark, an Administrator at Community Health Service Inc.

“We’re here with the Alzheimer’s Association. There’s a local chapter here right in town for support. We wanna bring awareness to Alzheimer’s. We wanna help fight Alzheimer’s. So, hey, come on out. A little rain doesn’t hurt anybody,” says Kara Kluvers, of the Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you missed day one, you can check out the street fair Friday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.