Presidential Disaster Declaration Issued For ND Storms In April-May

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A presidential disaster declaration has been approved for North Dakota.

It covers areas impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding between April 22 and May 25.

The repeated storms resulted in significant damages and power outages across a large swath of the state.

The declaration means federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

It covers 40 of the state’s 53 counties.

Counties include: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams counties.