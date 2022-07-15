Students Put On A Show Year After Year In Grand Forks

SPA putting on production of "High School Musical" this weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Years of hard work are paying off on the stage this weekend for kids in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Public Schools Summer Performing Arts Company presents High School Musical this weekend.

The SPA (pronounce it like the word spa) trains kids from kindergarten through 12th grade in the theater arts every summer.

Students can learn everything it takes to put on a show, both on stage and behind the scenes.

They’ve been working a month and a half to bring High School Musical to life.

But for actress Rowan Olmstead, who plays Sharpay in the show, the training has gone on a lot longer.

She says, “I started in kindergarten and obviously I’ve been going obviously until now. It’s a really wonderful program. It’s something that I look forward to every single summer, full of really inclusive people. You can really be yourself at SPA, I feel.”

SPA will be putting on a production of The Addams Family next week as well. You can find ticket information by clicking here.