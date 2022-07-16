Rare Beer Picnic returns after two years off from COVID

This sampling festival provides breweries and cideries a chance to connect with the community and share their new summer projects since 2015.

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR)-The Rare Beer Picnic returns after 2 year hiatus

Organizers with Junkyard Brewing Company says the event sold out in just two days, a thousand tickets total were sold and people packed Davy Memorial Park for some beer tasting and live music, there was also a free meal included with the ticket purchase.

They say this helps set them apart from other beer festivals.

Thirteen breweries were set up like Falling Knife, Venn Brewing, and Dangerous Man.

“Some people have tried to recreate it on their own in their own backyards and stuff, and they say it’s just not the same thing so, people are super happy to have this back. They say it’s a great community thing to cause it’s big enough to where it brings in a lot of people but at a 1000 tickets sold it’s still small enough that it feels like a good community event,” said Aaron Juhnke, Owner, Junkyard Brewing Company.

They say make sure you get your tickets early for next year as they won’t be expanding the capacity.