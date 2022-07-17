Another Red River Valley Fair is in the record books, some vendors vow to return

Vendors talk about closing time and their impressions of the FM Metro

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red River Valley Fair wraps and vendors prepare for their next stop.

People are taking this last opportunity to soak in the final moments of the fair environment. The sound of screams coming from rides, the joy of winning prizes, and for vendors it’s a wrap for another stop on their tour.

“We love the Fargo area, we love all the people out here so we appreciate all the positivity that we’ve gotten from it, and we can’t wait to see everybody again,” said Karen Olson, Amish Annie’s, Owner.

“I enjoy it because I meet lots of people and even lots of Filipino people support me here in Fargo,” said Ruby, Ruby’s Pinoy Food, Owner.

This is the second year Karen Olson of Amish Annie’s donuts and Ruby of Ruby’s Pinoy Food have been at the fair, serving up some of their signature food.

“I’ve learned the recipe from an Amish family that’s where the name comes from, they brought me into their kitchen and I learned with their 17 children,” said Olson.

“Right now I have the pork adobo, it’s the best food of the Philippines so pork adobo consists of pork belly, cooked in sweet soy sauce vinegar, brown sugar and spices,” said Ruby.

Vendors say crowds are smaller than last year and that has impacted business, but they’re grateful for the turnout this year.

“I think last year was a little bit crowded because after COVID then everybody is excited to go out,” said Ruby.

“It’s been maybe a little bit down but it’s actually been good, you know we all know the economy is going up and down but I think overall people are still coming out and having fun and enjoying it with their families,” said Olson.

Rising prices with gas and food have impacted them.

“Just like my sweet and sour sauce or sweet chili sauce, before we bought it last year for$2.29 but right now it’s $6.29,” said Ruby.

Obstacles aside they both say this trip was a success.

Both vendors say they will be back for their third year in 2023.