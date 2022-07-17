Celebrating National Ice Cream Day at Kone’s Kreamery

You may want to cool down in that summer sun with a cold treat.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It’s National Ice Cream Day!

Kone’s Kreamery in Fargo is one ice cream shop that celebrates yearly, and they have a special buy one scoop get one free special.

According to NationalDay.com Americans eat more ice cream than any other country in the world.

The average American eats around 4 gallons of ice cream each year.

“For the kids we have animal shaped ice cream cones, so we’ll put animal faces on them, and then we also do have boba tea as well, but for today when it’s hot out like this you can’t beat a good scoop of ice cream,” said Brady Hand, Kone’s Kreamery owner.

The day has been celebrated every July since President Ronald Reagan deemed it a national day in 1984.