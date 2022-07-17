Identity of Man Killed In Rollover Near Tolna Friday Night Released

NELSON CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Highway Patrol releasing the name of a man killed in a rollover crash Friday night south of Tolna, North Dakota.

He is 48-year-old Jay Breckheimer of Pekin, North Dakota.

The patrol says Breckheimer was on a county road when he drifted, tried to correct and lost control.

The vehicle rolled throwing Breckheimer and it came to rest on its roof.

He suffered fatal injuries from the crash which remains under investigation.