EMS on alert for heat related illnesses

Medical officials are on alert for heat related illness especially with people working outside for long periods of time.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-They say typically if it’s just one hot day they see less heat trauma but that can change when there is a heat wave over multiple days.

Symptoms of heat fatigue can be confusion, slurred speech, profuse sweating, nausea, vomiting, cramping and headaches.

To avoid these symptoms it’s wise to stay hydrated and near air conditioning.

“We’re looking at people who have been out in the heat for long periods of time, who haven’t had the ability to either rehydrate themselves or keep them cool, and so we’re looking for those types of people who have been out there for long durations,” said Don Martin Communications Manager, Sanford Ambulance.

If you are experiencing heat related symptoms, call 911 or get to the nearest hospital or urgent care center.