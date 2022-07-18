People Hurt After Chase, Crash and Arrest Last Friday in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A report of reckless driving in the Red River Valley Fair parking lot last Friday results in a chase, crash and arrest.

West Fargo Police and Cass County Deputies attempted to stop 32-year-old Matthew Garcia of Amarillo, Texas as he fled around 11:30 p.m.

Garcia ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Sheyenne Street and Main Avenue.

He got out and ran on foot as the other vehicle caught fire, with a young passenger trapped inside.

Deputies were able to put the fire out.

West Fargo police caught up with Garcia in the 1600 block of 13th Avenue East.

He faces four felony charges including reckless endangerment and fleeing and misdemeanor DUI.

Several people were hurt in the crash and several officers were checked at the scene for smoke related injuries.