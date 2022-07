Teen From Arizona Killed In ATV Crash Near Tolna, North Dakota

NELSON CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A 17-year-old San Tan Valley, Arizona girl is dead after crashing her ATV in Nelson County.

Highway Patrol says it happened sometime between midnight and 6 this morning just north of Tolna, North Dakota.

They say the teen lost control of the vehicle and it rolled a number of times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the juvenile will not be released.

The crash remains under investigation.