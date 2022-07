Women’s Clothing Retailer Laurie’s To Close In August

Laurie's / Facebook

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A store that has offered sophisticated fashions for women for 40 years is closing in Fargo.

In a social media post, Kristi Larkin says she is closing Laurie’s at the end of August.

The stores current location is along 45th Street South.

Larkin says the store will offer some great savings and celebrate countless memories befor the doors close on August 31st.

She did not give a reason for deciding to close Laurie’s.