Weekend Search for Steven Longie, Missing Since 2020

Another search for Steven Longie was held over weekend on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, and it came up empty.

ROLETTE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Steven Longie disappeared nearly two years ago in October 2020.

His son Aaron says they searched land and creeks, and he feels they made progress by meeting contacts and setting up a network of communication.

There are many rumors surrounding the disappearance.

Some think Longie was physically harmed.

State authorities have turned the case over to the FBI who is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Longie.

“Some people find their loved one 20 years later some people get lucky and find them in the first week, month, day, and as time goes on it gets harder and harder, but don’t give up,” said Aaron Longie, Steven’s Son.

He’s says they will do another search soon and he’s even started a podcast to raise awareness.