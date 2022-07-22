Crumbl sets up shop in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new cookie experience is hitting West Fargo with the opening of Crumbl Cookies on Veterans Boulevard and 24th Avenue East.

They’re known by some for their flavors of the week and their signature pink box.

People lined up to get their cookies, and staff seemed pleased with the opening day turnout.

This week at the grand opening the flavors of the week are Milk Chocolate, Chip Milk chocolate chip and Chocolate Crumb.

They will be open until midnight.