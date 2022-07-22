Portion of Moorhead’s 20th/21st Street underpass opens, work continues near High School

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead hoped to open the 20th and 21st Street underpass today, but there’s still work to be done.

Main Avenue is open from 19th Street South to Oakway and 20th Street South is drivable from 6th Avenue South to Main Avenue.

Work continues on 21st Street from Main to Fourth Avenue by the high school and the city estimates that area to open in two weeks.

There may be lane closures as well to finish lane striping and to put up signs.