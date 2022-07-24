Dilworth Police and Minnesota Twins teach life through baseball

Dilworth Police and the Minnesota Twins team up to play ball with kids at free baseball clinic.

DILWORTH, M.N. (KVRR)- Dozens of kids came out to Bob Marshall Field to get better, they were put through drills to learn the basics of baseball.

The clinic was filled with kids from ages six to 12, they were given first hand instruction from coaches and trainers who work with professional ball players.

We’re all former players. So it’s really important we can teach a lot of these smaller towns,” said Kevin Nunn, Clinic Clinician.

“It was really fun and I was really excited to meet the coaches of the Twins, and I learned a lot today,” said Drew Nyquist, Brownsville.

“It was pretty cool and I loved how they coached us really really good,” said DJ Hall, Dilworth.

“We did ground balls which was pretty fun and then we got to hit some balls over there, and we got to try and hit a ball off a tee which was actually pretty difficult,” said Nyquist.

Parents and Dilworth police got in on the action with pitching duties.

They say Dilworth really knocked it out the park.

“We sort of expected that this was going to happen because smaller towns they really support the twins.” said Nunn.

As an organization they’re working to inspire the next generation of baseball players.

The Twins have hosted similar clinics in North Dakota and South Dakota also.

This was their first clinic in Dilworth, but probably not the last.

“This is a very good town, this is Twins territory and I think this is a big city for us.”