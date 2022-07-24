Kid Rock Fans Rage After Concert Is Canceled Friday Night Due To Storm In Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — There is a back-and-forth going on over the cancelation of Kid Rock’s concert Friday night at the North Dakota State Fair due to a storm.

Many in the crowd of thousands of people got more than a little rowdy, some were even arrested.

That man stormed the stage after the announcement was made and was quickly taken down by security.

Other Kid Rock fans started throwing beer cups and water bottles.

The fair put out a release saying the decision to cancel the show was made by the Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer, and the stage production manager.

The sheriff’s department responding on social media that the only thing they had to do with the cancelation, was to announce it to the waiting crowd.

The show was put on hold for roughly two hours and finally called off around 11 p.m.

Kid Rock responding on Twitter, quote, “SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

The fair will be issuing refunds to all ticket purchasers.