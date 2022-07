Victim in Fatal ATV Crash In Eddy County Saturday Identified

EDDY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Eddy County authorities releasing the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

He is 60-year-old Keith Drake of Sheyenne, North Dakota.

They say Drake was heading northbound on 2nd Street North in Sheyenne around 2:25 a.m. when he crashed into a parked vehicle.

Drake was thrown from the ATV.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Carrington.