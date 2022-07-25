Fargo City Commission may change noise ordinances downtown

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission moves ahead with looking into changing noise ordinances for food carts and trucks and street performers downtown.

The proposal includes increasing decibels from 50 to 80 and limiting that to 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It would also no longer issue permits for use in public right of way unless its part of an event.

A public comment period will take place August 3.

The city and police department want to make sure people know they don’t want to eliminate food vendors or performers downtown, they just want it to be quieter and a cleaner atmosphere.