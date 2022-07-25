People In Grand Forks Start Clearing Away Tree Debris

National Weather Service Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People in Grand Forks can start dropping off storm debris for free at the city landfill.

Crews from the city and Grand Forks Park District are making one pass of the entire city to pick up tree debris left from the storm Saturday morning.

People are asked to put items on the berm for crews to pick up.

The single pass of the entire city may take 1 to 2 weeks.

The free drop off at the landfill will end on Saturday, August 6.