Boy’s love for animals leads to lemonade stand donation

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A seven-year-old boy raises $70 and donates it all to Homeward Animal Shelter.

Reid spent five hours outside selling lemonade in his Moorhead front yard last week. Homeward shared the good deed on their Facebook page and the post received almost 600 likes and 50 comments thanking Reid for his donation.

Reid’s stepmom says she was was surprised how much money came in.

“Cause we have fostered animals from there. Cookie and popcorn too, everything was 50 cents,” Reid said.

Reid says he wants to hold another lemonade stand and plans to donate the money again to help more animals.