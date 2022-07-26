Deb White Announces Run For Re-Election in Moorhead’s Ward 3

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead City Council member Deb White launches her re-election campaign.

The MSUM professor has represented Ward 3 since 2018.

White says she wants to tackle issues including workforce shortages, lack of affordable housing and childcare, and increased strain on city infrastructure and public safety.

Her husband, former KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec, is a DFL candidate for Minnesota State Senate District 4.

Races for Moorhead mayor and four council seats, one in each Ward, will be decided in November.

The filing period is August 2-16, with a 5 p.m. deadline on the final day.