NDSU Men’s Hoops Welcoming Challenge of Arkansas, Kansas to Start Season

Bison travel to play both programs to start season in November

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball has never backed away from the competition and this year is no different finalizing their non-conference schedule with the likes of power five programs Arkansas and Kansas and mid-major programs Indiana State, Montana and New Mexico.

The Bison go on the road to face both the Razorbacks and Jayhawks to start the season. The Backs went to the elite eight while the Hawks won the national championship.

The Herd open up the home slate with Pacific, completing a two-game contract. Same goes for the grid who come to the SHAC and the Sycamores who host in Terre Haute.

Head coach Dave Richman says its all about the opportunity.

“There are certain needs that need to be met when they’re being scheduled but at the end of the day, we’re keeping score,” Richman said. “I’m taking the lead and everyone else is coming along for the ride. Were going in there to compete and win all these games. We’re always learning, growing, developing. Hopefully were playing a good brand of basketball in November and it leads to playing a better brand of basketball moving forward. Hitting January in stride and being ready for the most important time of the year. That’s February and March.”

The exhibition this year is against Minnesota-Crookston November 2nd..