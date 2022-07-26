Trey Lance Named QB1 On First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Took all the one reps during OTA's and mini-camp

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — It was the buzz all offseason and now its official, the San Francisco 49ers are Trey Lance’s team. As the former North Dakota State quarterback reports to training camp, he’ll be taking all the first team reps.

With last season’s starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, rehabbing an injured shoulder all summer, lance was the one leading the offense through both mini-camp and OTA’s.

Garoppolo helped the Niners get to a super bowl and NFC Championship in the two full years he was healthy, however, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch say this was the plan all along after drafting Trey number three overall.

“Jimmy did a hell of a job coming to camp and winning that job,” Shanahan said. “Taking us real close to a super bowl but we have moved on to Trey. Were starting camp out this way. We think Jimmy would’ve been traded if the surgery didn’t happen. It did. He needed to do it. There’s no ill will there at all but it’s good to see he is healthy but know it’s just all seeing how this will end up.”

Jimmy G will not practice with the team and has permission to seek a trade. Lance and the Niners will be in Minnesota to have a joint practice with the Vikings ahead of their preseason game on August 18th.