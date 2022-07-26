Two People Caught Breaking Into Moorhead Storage Units & Arrested

Zachary Elstad and Jennifer Carow

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Burglary charges are pending against two people caught breaking into storage units at North Star Storage in Moorhead.

Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen around 3:30 this morning.

They stopped and arrested 35-year-old Zachary Elstad and 42-year-old Jennifer Carow, who have no permanent address.

Police found burglary tools and property belonging to renters of the storage units in their van.

They also found locks cut off the doors of multiple units.