Fergus Falls man dies in crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls man is dead following a crash in Otter Tail County.

It happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 83 around 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter crossed the center line and struck an SUV driven by 65-year-old Mitchell Davis. Davis had serious injuries and was taken to a Fergus Falls hospital. His passenger, 63-year-old Violet Davis, was flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.