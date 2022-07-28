Legislative Committee Wants Wrigley To Do More About Deleted Emails

Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota legislators are asking questions of Attorney General Drew Wrigley after his predecessor’s emails were deleted.

The Government Administration committee was initially investigating transparency in the leasing of state government buildings.

But it is now also looking into the deletion of the emails, which Wrigley has claimed did not violate any policy.

It was done by a staffer of Wayne Stenehjem’s after his death.

State Senator Tracy Potter is on the committee and says that that not only was state policy violated but the email deletion was a crime against history.

“I knew Wayne. He would want his records at Chester Fritz Library for students years from now to be going through and looking to see: what was the legacy of Wayne Stenehjem? And now that’s gone.”

Potter believes Wrigley can do more to reconstitute the records, and is calling on him to do so.