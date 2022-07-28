Minnesota’s Democratic AG Will Not Appeal Ruling on Abortion Restrictions

ST. PAUL — Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.

Ellison says the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to win an appeal.

The decision isn’t a surprise since Ellison is a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

Abortion opponents and Republicans, including those running against him, had demanded he appeal and called it his duty as attorney general.