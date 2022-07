Person Stabbed In Arm in Moorhead’s Memorial Park, Knows Victim

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — One person is stabbed in the arm in Memorial Park in Moorhead.

Police tell us it happened around 7:15 Thursday evening and the victim was treated on scene.

The investigation determined it wasn’t a random event and the suspect and victim know each other.

A weapon was found but no arrest has been made.