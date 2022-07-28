Retired Clay County Sheriff in hospice, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been placed on Hospice care at Sanford. Bergquist’s family says since his retirement in 2019, he has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

His family says Bergquist is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his side.

Bergquist had a nearly four-decade long law enforcement career. He joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988. In 2002, he replaced longtime sheriff Larry Costello after winning his first election.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Bergquist’s family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.