Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day

Slim Chickens shows off their new wings in the Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Friday is the perfect day to wing it. It’s National Chicken Wing Day.

The Metro has not shortage of restaurants serving up chicken wings.

The newest one is Slim Chickens, which opened up earlier this month.

They celebrated National Chicken Wing Day by bringing some of their wings on the KVRR morning show. They’re also offering “buy one, get one 50% off” deals on wing meals online and on their app.

Owner Wendy Howe says the Fargo community has been great to them so far.

She adds, “Fargo has welcomed us with open arms. The number of ambassadors that were there the day we cut the ribbon was just wonderful. And people have been so kind and we’ve gotten tons of compliments and people really, really excited about the chicken.”

Even more good news for chicken wing fans. They may be one of the few things bucking the trend of inflation. Some restaurants are reporting a 19 percent drop in wing prices year over year.