Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist dies

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bergquist was 64. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Berguist died at 7:01 a.m. Friday.

“Sheriff Bill Bergquist passed away peacefully with his family by his side. The family would like to thank the community for the support you have given Bill over his many years of dedicated service.”

On Thursday, Bergquist’s family announced that he had recently been placed in hospice care.

Bergquist had a nearly four-decade long law enforcement career. He joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988. In 2002, Bergquist replaced Sheriff Larry Costello after winning his first election.

Bergquist’s wife, Annie died in April.

Funeral arrangements are pending.