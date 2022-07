Inmate charged with assaulting a Cass County deputy

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Cass County inmate is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jeffrey Cofresi assaulted a deputy at the jail’s maximum security housing unit. The deputy was taken to the hospital, was released and is on medical leave. Their name will not be released based on his right under Marsy’s Law.

Cofresi was being held for the Pembina County Jail.