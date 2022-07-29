North Dakota Shakespeare Festival Prepares For “Comedy Of Errors”

Show set for Heritage Village in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – He wrote that “All the world’s a stage”. But for the next week, the stage for his work is in the northern Valley.

The North Dakota Shakespeare Festival kicks off Friday night in East Grand Forks.

They’re performing William Shakespeare’s play “Comedy of Errors” at Heritage Village in East Grand Forks.

You guessed it, it’s a comedy. The play will be tailored to fit the venue where they’re performing it.

Actors came from all over the country to join with local actors in the show.

They’re looking forward to sharing the words of the most famous playwright in history.

Actor Matthew Murray says, “Really way up there on the list of roles and plays to be a part of because there’s just nothing else like the poetry and the text and the drama.”

Actress Dinah Ndu adds, “So it’s fun to explore that and find all the colors of the character with everyone else’s as well. It’s just having a good time and exploring everything with each other.”

It’s free admission to see the play, but you do need to register. Click here for more information.

We’ll have more on the Shakespeare Festival Monday on KVRR’s morning show from 7-9 a.m.