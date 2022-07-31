Law Enforcement Searches For Man Who Walked Away From Motel In Oakes

DICKEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Law enforcement in Oakes are trying to find a man who used to live in the town after he walked away from the Harvest Inn Motel without his phone, vehicle and other belongings on Saturday around noon.

They say 48-year-old Jason Osborn of Aberdeen was last spotted on Sunday afternoon, north of the Kathryn sign on Highway 1 sitting in the ditch.

He was wearing a black shirt and dark sweatpants.

They say Osborn is off his medications and mentally unstable.

The police department and family are concerned for his safety.

If you spot him, contact authorities in Oakes: (701) 742-2172.