Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead.

The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.

Isaak was convicted of killing four employees of RJR Management in Mandan in April, 2019. He was sentenced to four life terms without parole, and had appealed those convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Isaak’s death remains under investigation.