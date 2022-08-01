Fargo Man Arrested For Calling In Fake Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 25-year-old Fargo man is arrested after calling 911 and reporting a fake shooting.

Fargo police received a report of a woman having been shot in the 1100 block of 16th Street North around 5 a.m. Monday.

After a search of the area they found no victim, witnesses, or evidence of a crime but were able to confirm the identity of the caller.

Police say Kwame Twum admitted to placing the call and was arrested for False Report to Law Enforcement and Harassment.

Twum also had five outstanding warrants for driving and noise-related violations.