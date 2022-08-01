LIVE: The Sonnet Man Combines Shakespeare & Hip Hop

The Sonnet Man Performing Tuesday For North Dakota Shakespeare Festival

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – You can hear Shakespeare like you probably never have before.

Devon Glover is known as The Sonnet Man.

He is performing Tuesday night in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival.

Glover combines the words of William Shakespeare with hip hop to help reach a younger generation.

He started using hip hop as a math teacher before branching out to Shakespeare.

Glover sees a lot of similarities between The Bard and contemporary artists.

Glover explains, “His scenes, they include a lot of literary devices, a lot of rhythm and a lot of rhymes, and just his wordplay and the way he conveys stories it reminded me of some of my favorite MC’s in hip hop.”

The Sonnet Man performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at University Park in Grand Forks. It’s free admission, but you have to register. Click here to learn more.