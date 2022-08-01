Motorcyclist Pulled From Lawrence Lake Friday is Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities identify a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake Friday morning who later died at a hospital.

He is 70-year-old George Hough of Elbow Lake, Minnesota.

Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 4 southwest of Vergas.

The reporting party called 911 after seeing Hough crash into the lake and then jumped in to pull him to safety.

Hough was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is possible he had some type of medical emergency before the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.