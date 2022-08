Funeral Service Set for Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The funeral service for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist is set.

It will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m.

Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.

Bergquist died last Friday at Sanford’s Hospice House in Fargo from Alzheimer’s-Dementia.

He was 64.