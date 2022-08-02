LIVE: Group Therapy Program Helps LGBTQ+ Teens Deal With Challenges Of Life

Pride Teens Program Starts August 16th

A group therapy program is back for its second year helping LGBTQ+ teens navigate difficult issues.

The Village Family Service Center is stating its “Pride Teens” program August 16th. It runs through October 18th.

Teens will meet once a week to talk about things like coming out, developing positive relationships, identity development, suicide awareness and more.

The goal is to help teens find themselves and be comfortable talking with both their peers and supportive adults.

Therapist Tracy Athmann says, “A lot of times it’s hard for these teens to find support. It can be a polarizing topic, especially in days like today. I feel like a lot of people are shy and it’s hard to develop your identity when you can’t talk about it with peers or adults.”

They have room in the program for about 10-15 kids ages 12 to 17. Click here for more information.