Sen. Cramer blocks Homeland Security nominees due to separation case

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — Senator Kevin Cramer is blocking Department of Homeland Security nominees because of an immigration case in North Dakota.

A family is separated after the mother, a Canadian, inadvertently overstayed her visa. She has been barred from entering the U.S. for 10 years.

Cramer says the woman received poor advice during the COVID pandemic which led her to remain in Canada. He says the family continues to “comply with every unnecessary request our government has thrown at them for more information.”

“My holds on DHS nominees will remain until this case is resolved. I’ll add, Mr. President, if there’s no meaningful change soon, these holds will expand to other agencies involved in this case. I’d like to state the obvious. It shouldn’t take a United States Senator personally calling agencies and the administration while holding up nominees to get the so-called public servants to actually serve the public,” Cramer said.

Cramer thinks the Biden Administration is wrong for allowing this to happen on the northern border while thousands of people enter the country illegally through the southern border.